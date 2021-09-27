Biden’s Tax Plan Calls for Indiscriminate Spying

Biden's proposal would turn all financial accounts into open books for the IRS.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he Treasury Department recently released its “General Explanations of the Administration’s FY 2022 Revenue Proposals.” This is the so-called Treasury “Green Book.” Dated May 2021, the Green Book explains exactly how various elements of the Biden administration’s tax plan will operate.

In addition to the tax increases that have been discussed at length, the administration would set up a comprehensive financial spying operation that would impact every American. The proposal is to establish a “comprehensive financial account information reporting regime.” The purpose is to track activities in all financial accounts and report them to the federal government. The law would require

…