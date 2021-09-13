Blinken’s Idiocy on the Taliban and Women

The notion of women holding governmental positions is anathema to the Taliban.

In an observation that would be amusing were it not made under such appalling circumstances, Secretary of State Antony Blinken acknowledged to the House Foreign Affairs Committee that, in assembling its regime in Afghanistan, the Taliban had fallen "very short of the mark" expected by the vaunted "international community." As the New York Times reports, he was referring specifically to the fundamentalists' failure to include women in the new government.

I’m constrained yet again to note the sheer idiocy of such remarks from our State Department, nearly 30 years after the principles of sharia supremacism (which is the Taliban’s ideology) figured …