Can We Stop Pretending That Anybody Talks This Way?

Sacrificing language and its rules on the altar of political hyper-sensitivity will have consequences.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE J argon is the closely guarded project of any profession working to form its own bubble — a club of the credentialed where only Realtors conversant with escalation clauses or contracting officers fluent in RFPs or human-resources personnel clutching the latest 14-letter acronym for conflict resolution gain admission.

This practice, I am sad to report, has escaped the professional fields. Capricious, anarchic, yet unrelentingly demanding, a network of actors is determined to construct a far more consequential bubble — not for podiatrists or chemical engineers or custody lawyers but for the culture at large. The project is not satisfied with merely creating …