NR PLUS Energy & Environment

Climate Change Is Not a Crisis

By
President Joe Biden delivers remarks as he tours a neighbourhood hit by Hurricane Ida in LaPlace, La., September 3, 2021. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)
By claiming we are in an unprecedented ‘crisis,’ we not only distort a proper understanding of our technological abilities but our moral outlook as well.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE P resident Joe Biden contends that the recent hurricanes that hit the United States prove we’re in a “climate crisis.” It’s a “code red” for the world, the president warns. White House national climate adviser Gina McCarthy added that climate is now a “health emergency.”

It is, no doubt, quite convenient for politicians to treat every hurricane, tornado, and flood as an apocalyptic sign from Gaea — and then blame political apostates for the existence of nature. But it’s an irrational way to think about the world. Because our situation is, in most ways — including our ability to adapt to the vagaries

