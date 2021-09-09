Climate Change Is Not a Crisis

By claiming we are in an unprecedented ‘crisis,’ we not only distort a proper understanding of our technological abilities but our moral outlook as well.

President Joe Biden contends that the recent hurricanes that hit the United States prove we're in a "climate crisis." It's a "code red" for the world, the president warns. White House national climate adviser Gina McCarthy added that climate is now a "health emergency."

It is, no doubt, quite convenient for politicians to treat every hurricane, tornado, and flood as an apocalyptic sign from Gaea — and then blame political apostates for the existence of nature. But it’s an irrational way to think about the world. Because our situation is, in most ways — including our ability to adapt to the vagaries …