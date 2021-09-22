NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE F or the last two months, a ragtag group of parvenue political extremists has somehow managed to convince the leadership of the Democratic Party that what the swiftly ailing Biden presidency really needs at this moment is an acrimonious standoff over spending. More impressive yet, these radicals have managed to make it seem as if the blame for the standoff lies not at their own gormandizing feet, but with those whom they have routinely harassed. If, as they must, the Democrats wish to avoid a further collapse in their fortunes, they must snap out of this reverie and call their browbeaters’ …
Congressional Democrats’ Moderates Are Being Played
They’re starting to realize it, too.
To Read the Full Story
Recommended
My Going Maskless Is Different, Says San Francisco Mayor, Because 'I Was Feeling the Spirit'
Know who else feels the spirit and objects to the fun police? Everybody, that's who.
The Real Story in Durham’s Indictment of Democratic Lawyer Michael Sussmann
The special counsel’s final report on the Clinton campaign’s manufacturing of the Trump–Russia collusion narrative will be very interesting reading.
Justice Kavanaugh Refuses to Buckle
He had to have known that voting as he did in the Texas case would bring him bad press.
Senator Sinema to Nancy Pelosi: Break Your Word on Infrastructure, and I'm Out
Sinema reportedly has told Joe Biden that she’s aware of the game being played by Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer.
The Real Biden Presidency Emerges
The heroic period of his administration was always a mirage.
Australians Are Suffering from Excessive COVID Lockdowns
The political class that has dreamed up and enforced these restrictions has been largely insulated from the consequences.
The Latest
Americans Invest in Chinese Censorship
Lithuania’s new recommendation to toss Chinese smartphones is a lesson for the U.S.
Tim Scott Slams Democrats for Walking Away from Police Reform Negotiating Table
Among the issues that caused conversation to repeatedly stall was qualified immunity.
Kamala Harris Was Set Up to Fail as Biden’s ‘Border Czar’
She fell prey to one of the oldest political tricks in the book.
Psaki Accuses Border Patrol of Using 'Brutal and Inappropriate' Methods against Haitian Migrants
Psaki was responding to videos which were misrepresented by reporters who claimed mounted officers wielding reins were actually holding whips.
Support for Shouting Down Speakers on Campus Spikes after Political Chaos of 2020
Twenty-three percent support using violence to suppress speech.
Youngkin Takes the Lead over McAuliffe in New Virginia Gubernatorial Poll
The Virginia gubernatorial race is shaping up to be much closer than previous elections.