COVID: No Trust, No Exit

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I t was just July 31 when CDC director Rochelle Walensky said, “To clarify: There will be no nationwide mandate [of vaccines]. . . . There will be no federal mandate.” She was just repeating the administration’s line, which Joe Biden had been saying since before his inauguration. In December, then president-elect Biden said, “No, I don’t think it should be mandatory. I wouldn’t demand it to be mandatory.”

Last week, plans changed.

If you squint hard after drinking some homemade Chartreuse, it's not quite a federal mandate to get vaccinated. Rather, it's a new rule for the Occupational Safety and Health Administration,