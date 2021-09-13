NR PLUS White House

COVID: No Trust, No Exit

By
President Joe Biden holds his mask as he speaks about the pace of coronavirus vaccinations during remarks in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., July 29, 2021. (Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters)
The Biden administration has fibbed, lied, reversed course, covered up, and threatened the public. No wonder Americans are wary — and weary.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I t was just July 31 when CDC director Rochelle Walensky said, “To clarify: There will be no nationwide mandate [of vaccines]. . . . There will be no federal mandate.” She was just repeating the administration’s line, which Joe Biden had been saying since before his inauguration. In December, then president-elect Biden said, “No, I don’t think it should be mandatory. I wouldn’t demand it to be mandatory.”

Last week, plans changed.

If you squint hard after drinking some homemade Chartreuse, it’s not quite a federal mandate to get vaccinated. Rather, it’s a new rule for the Occupational Safety and Health Administration,

