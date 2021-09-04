Dan Darling Is an Example to Us All

Even after he was bizarrely fired by the National Religious Broadcasters for advocating vaccines, let us learn from his humility and grace.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE S ome believe that God is at work in everything, even the miseries of the world. Others approach things a little more cynically — Rahm Emanuel infamously said: “You never want a serious crisis to go to waste.”

I write about Daniel Darling in the spirit of the former, but the latter works, too, if you must. He was fired from his job as vice president for communications at the National Religious Broadcasters for publicly advocating in the media for people — Christians, in particular — to get one of the available COVID-19 vaccines. As someone who hesitated for moral and medical …