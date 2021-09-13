Dear Democrats: Kill the Spending Bill

The last thing America needs right now is to blow through more money it doesn’t have.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he Democratic Party is currently engaged in a furious debate over whether the United States, amid the highest inflation it’s seen since the 1980s, should spend $3.5 trillion it doesn’t have on things it doesn’t need, on top of $6 trillion in unexpected COVID-19 outlays it’s already responsible for, through a party-line vote that is sure to divide the country even further; or, alternatively, the United States, amid the highest inflation it’s seen since the 1980s, should spend $1 trillion it doesn’t have on things it doesn’t need, on top of $6 trillion in unexpected COVID-19 outlays it’s already responsible …