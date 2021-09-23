NR PLUS Politics & Policy

Democrats Can’t Hide Their Israel Problem

By
Israel’s Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel, May 10, 2021. Picture taken with slow shutter speed. (Amir Cohen/Reuters)
Stripping funding for Iron Dome only makes sense if the goal is to help Hamas become more efficient at killing civilians.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE F or the past decade or so, top Democrats have been desperately trying to downplay the increasing size and influence of the anti-Israel wing of the party. But it keeps getting harder to hide what’s happening. This week provided yet another stark reminder when a group of progressives banded together to force House speaker Nancy Pelosi to rip $1 billion for Israel’s Iron Dome missile-defense system out of a spending bill meant to avert a government shutdown. It’s hard to overstate what a radical turn this is for the party.

Iron Dome has been an enormously successful shield that has allowed Israel

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

Recommended

The Latest