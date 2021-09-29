Don’t Call It a Deadline

Biden’s agenda will pass at some point if the votes exist, regardless of what happens on Thursday.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE W ashington politicos have been tensely waiting for Thursday and speaking as if Joe Biden’s presidency will be made or broken by the end of the day. While Thursday could prove an important inflection point in negotiations among warring Democratic factions, there is no particular reason to treat it as a deadline in any real sense.

At the heart of the matter is that progressives have been pushing for passage of President Biden’s sweeping social-spending plan, valued at $3.5 trillion, while moderates are more intent on the passage of a smaller bill that includes $550 billion in new spending on physical infrastructure. Progressives …