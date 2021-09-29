Governor Kathy Hochul Is One Weird Duck

New York’s disconcerting new governor

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE K athy Hochul is new to the job of being New York’s governor. When she became governor after Andrew Cuomo’s disgrace, several media outlets insisted: Do not underestimate Kathy Hochul! See here. And here. How did they know the temptation would be to underestimate her? Probably because every other media outlet, including those owned by other major New York political figures, was running stories titled, “Who is Kathy Hochul?”

That was my reaction, too. Who is this person? I live in the part of New York that gets taxed for the Metro Transit Authority, the part around New York City. And I …