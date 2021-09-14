House Dems Pick Fight with Manchin on Taxpayer Funding of Abortion

A House committee’s reconciliation bill creates a new 'Medicaid-like' program that would provide federal funding for abortion on demand.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I t’s not just the price tag.

While much of the internal debate among congressional Democrats has focused on the cost of their budget-reconciliation bill — $3.5 trillion or something closer to $1.5 trillion, as Joe Manchin prefers — House Democrats are also picking a fight with the pro-life West Virginia Democratic senator on the issue of taxpayer funding of elective abortion.

This summer, Manchin said that he’s going to support the Hyde amendment, which prohibits federal funding of elective abortion, “in every way possible.”

But the House Energy and Commerce Committee’s reconciliation bill creates a new “Medicaid-like” program that lacks the Hyde amendment and …