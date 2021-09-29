How Government Is Supposed to Work

Predictability is precious, and all too hard to come by in today's Washington.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T here is a predictable — and, to some extent, intentional — pile-up happening in Washington, an ugly and loud collision of big spending proposals, a bill to raise the debt ceiling, and a bill to fund the regular operations of government and avoid a federal shutdown. There are many reasons for this mess, and one of the most important of them is that our dysfunctional Congress is incapable of following its own rules.

People’s eyes tend to glaze over when you start talking about congressional procedure and “regular order,” but, bear with me.

We have a way to improve the appropriations process, …