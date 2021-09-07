How Texas Pro-Lifers Ground Abortion to a Halt in the Lone Star State

After getting repeatedly thwarted by the courts, Texas tried something new.

Texas pro-lifers had a legal strategy in mind when the state's heartbeat law, also known as S.B. 8, went into effect on September 1.

They’d sue an abortion provider under the law to try to get the inevitable litigation about the statute going in the most favorable district court under the best circumstances for their side.

When the morning of September 1 arrived, though, they realized this legal strategy had a fundamental problem — there were apparently no abortion providers violating the statute to sue.

Abortionists had, as far as anyone could tell, ceased performing abortions after six weeks in the state of

…