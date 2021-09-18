How Will Courts React to Biden’s Increasingly Imperial Presidency?

Biden will need to convince the country, and thus the Court, that we are still in a real crisis.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he history of the United States, insofar as concerns the vitality of civil rights in times of crisis, can be summed up succinctly. While a crisis ensues, when there is a real perception of threat to our security, the courts give the executive a wide berth.

They don’t exactly turn a blind eye. It’s more like slow-walking. Cases claiming infringement of fundamental liberties may be rushed into the justice system during a crisis, but courts will proceed cautiously.

Sometimes they’ll wait to issue rulings until the security threat has passed. In the heat of the Civil War, for example, when President Abraham …