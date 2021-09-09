NR PLUS U.S.

If COVID Is Forever, Is This What You Want the Rest of Your Life to Look Like?

A woman passes a coronavirus mobile testing van in Washington Square Park in New York City, July 22, 2021. (Brendan McDermid/Reuters)
People making sacrifices for a few weeks is one thing. But if those sacrifices are indefinitely extended, it’s a much different debate.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE M ost people have at some point in their lives been asked to entertain a version of the cheesy question, “If you knew you had one day to live, what would you do?” It’s often posed as a playful game or essay topic or used by self-help gurus to prod people into trying to get a deeper sense of their priorities. But it’s time for everybody to start asking themselves a different question: If COVID-19 will be here forever, is this what you want the rest of your life to look like? In this case, it’s not an idle or theoretical

