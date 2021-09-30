Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema Are a Feature, Not a Bug

The power the two senators seemingly hold to sink their party’s agenda is proof that the system is functioning as intended.

'W hat if — and hear me out here," writes Robert Reich, "we stopped letting two corporate Democrats singlehandedly block every single progressive policy we elected Democrats to pass?"

Okay, Robert. But how, exactly? The Democrats have 50 seats in the Senate. To pass a bill through reconciliation, the Democrats need 50 votes in the Senate. Two of the people who hold those 50 seats do not agree with the rest of the party on “every single progressive policy.” If the other 48 senators do agree — which is far from clear — the Democratic Party will have 48 votes for its …