Kamala Harris Was Set Up to Fail as Biden’s ‘Border Czar’

She fell prey to one of the oldest political tricks in the book.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE V ice presidents are, traditionally, as useless as teats on a boar.

In that respect, Vice President Kamala Harris is shooting par for the course as Joe Biden’s border czar.

Shoving the vice president off on some lonely policy ice floe is, by now, practically a ritual. Some of you may remember that Barack Obama ceremoniously charged his vice president, Joe Biden, with leading a campaign to “end cancer as we know it.” Cancer does not seem to have taken much notice of Joe Biden. Then again, it’s never been entirely clear why anybody ever did. Joe Biden is a schmuck from a …