Lessons of 20 Years of War

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I n his “Iron Curtain” speech after World War II, Winston Churchill remarked:

There never was a war in all history easier to prevent by timely action than the one which has just desolated such great areas of the globe. It could have been prevented in my belief without the firing of a single shot, and Germany might be powerful, prosperous and honoured to-day; but no one would listen and one by one we were all sucked into the awful whirlpool. We surely must not let that happen again.