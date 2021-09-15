Norm Macdonald, the DGAF Comic

The late comedian mocked everyone and everything, and wasn’t looking for validation.

After Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley filed for divorce, Norm Macdonald shared the sad news on SNL's "Weekend Update": "According to friends, the two were never a good match. She's more of a stay-at-home type, and he's more of a homosexual pedophile."

Yow. Sometimes great comedy is so funny it shocks, stings, hurts. At the time, you didn’t say “Michael Jackson is a homosexual pedophile.” It was considered rude. MJ gave us “Billie Jean,” so we all gave him a pass on the molesting-little-boys thing. Norm said the unsayable, and kept saying it.

Macdonald wasn’t a shtick comic (although he did …