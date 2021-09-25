Olana and Grant Cottage: New York State’s Park Department Treasures

Public/private partnerships make historic sites stronger.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE L ast week, I wrote about Olana, Frederic Church’s High Victorian home near Hudson in Upstate New York. I focused on its unique interior, inspired by Church’s travel to the Near East and Greece in the 1860s and very much an eclectic, eccentric home. Church (1826-1900) was the renowned painter of New England and Upstate panoramas and sweeping South American views, but he was a visionary landscape architect, too, and designed Olana mostly on his own.

Specialized education has its purpose and strengths, but Church was self-taught and, as a landscape painter, felt confident in his skills and taste as he tackled …