Politics Is Conspicuous Consumption

The elites and the plebs are right about one another.

Snuffling around in the dense underbrush of his own resentments and anxieties, Paul Krugman of the New York Times has happened upon a truffle of truth: Politics is consumption.

Expounding upon a “Snake Oil Theory of the Modern Right,” Professor Krugman notes that many right-wing media figures who push vaccine kookery and Ivermectin quackery make a fair bit of their money selling questionable dietary supplements and sundry nostrums — not literal snake oil, but literal fish oil, among other products.

(N.B.: The Mayo people are pretty friendly toward fish oil — and by Mayo, I mean Mayo Clinic, not the shady lobbyists …