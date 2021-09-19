The Freedom Letter to the Romans

The Letter to the Romans introduced two great themes into the bloodstream of the West: human equality and human freedom.

Rome, Italy — Outside the Basilica San Paolo Fuori le Mura, commonly known as the Basilica of Saint Paul, stands an imposing marble statue of a man who appears ready to do battle with the world. Bearded and hooded, he clutches a Bible in his left hand and a long cross in his right — but holds the cross over his chest as if it were a sword. It …