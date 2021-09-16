Ron DeSantis Was Right about Monoclonal-Antibody Therapy

Florida’s governor was blasted by progressives for promoting Regeneron’s COVID treatment. Now, demand is so great the Biden administration is rationing it.

Two months ago, Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida was being roundly castigated for promoting the use of Regeneron's monoclonal-antibody treatment as part of his state's efforts to fight COVID-19. Desperate to find something sinister in the push, DeSantis's critics threw out every charge they could dream up. At first, the line was that Regeneron's treatment didn't work. Then, it was that Regeneron's treatment worked fine, but represented a dangerous distraction from the vaccine. And, finally, it was that Regeneron's treatment was part of a corrupt plot to enrich DeSantis's donors.

Today, we learn from the Washington Post that, actually, none of …