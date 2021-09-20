Rule-Breaking Elites Let the Mask Slip on COVID Protocols

It turns out that all those onerous health-and-safety requirements were only for the regular people this whole time.

Say what you will about the WASPs of old; at least they tried to keep up appearances. Our current set of carriage-trade elects? Not so much. They've got the noblesse bit down, sure enough. But the oblige? That part's kind of a buzzkill, n'est-ce pas?

They’re still into setting the rules, of course. Hell, that’s how you can tell they’re in the club. It’s just the leading-by-example part they’re struggling with. What happens in Hollywood stays in Hollywood, see? And the rest of you can go stuff it.

Up until this point in the pandemic, the worst examples of elite rule-breaking have …