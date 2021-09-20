Save the Senate, Kyrsten Sinema!

Right now, only a few Democrats stand between preserving norms and destroying them. Let’s hope they don’t fold.

It's always the same these days. With every political setback, Democrats blame the system. Now, with the increasingly fragile state of a $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill, they're at it again.

“The Senate right now is a very radical, dangerous experiment, and those who refuse to change course would never have designed it this way from scratch,” contends New York Times columnist Ezra Klein, linking to piece in which he argues that our republican form of government is a “Dadaist Nightmare” (and he says it like it’s a bad thing). “No one would ever design a legislative body that worked this way,” …