Searching for the Long View

After 9/11, we thought we would come together. But today, we know better.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T his is the short view. I was on a very progressive campus on 9/11, and with hindsight, I’m grateful for it.

I came back to my dorm room that morning intending to skip the first session of an intensive French class and take a nap. But as I arrived there, my phone was ringing. My mother asked if I was watching the news and said that a plane had hit one of the Twin Towers. The other plane hit while we were on the phone. She was confused, unable to quite process the idea of a second plane hitting the other …