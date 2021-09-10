NR PLUS History

Searching for the Long View

As the sun sets in Manhattan, smoke rises from the site of the World Trade Center in New York City, September 11, 2001.
After 9/11, we thought we would come together. But today, we know better.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T his is the short view. I was on a very progressive campus on 9/11, and with hindsight, I’m grateful for it.

I came back to my dorm room that morning intending to skip the first session of an intensive French class and take a nap. But as I arrived there, my phone was ringing. My mother asked if I was watching the news and said that a plane had hit one of the Twin Towers. The other plane hit while we were on the phone. She was confused, unable to quite process the idea of a second plane hitting the other

