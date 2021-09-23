Shame on the Met’s Trustees

One of the richest museums in the world sells art to pay the bills

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE S o the Met has succumbed to the sweet songs of the Sirens. It’s selling art to balance its budget. It’s starting with a sale of about a million dollars in art over the next few weeks. It’ll surely consign more. The Met has done its fair share of grave robbing, having returned over the past few years millions of dollars in antiquities it bought illegally. Now it’s into robbing art vaults, and its own at that.

The Met’s top brass needs to brush up on its Homer. It needs to read The Odyssey to learn something about fighting temptation. In The …