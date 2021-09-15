Taiwan Sees Opening amid Chinese Bullying: ‘There’s an Awakening’

A Taiwanese diplomat tells NR about his country’s efforts to reverse its exclusion from the U.N. and warn the world about China.

Taiwan is on a mission to reverse its exclusion at the United Nations and make clear to the world that the Chinese Communist Party's bullying campaign can no longer be tolerated.

James Lee, director-general of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in New York and Taiwan’s de facto U.N. ambassador, discussed these plans in an interview with National Review ahead of next week’s U.N. General Assembly opening session. He explained that his country aims to “resolve the inappropriate exclusion of Taiwan’s 23 million people from the U.N. system,” by pressing for inclusion in U.N. meetings related to the organization’s Sustainable Development Goals …