Taiwanese Official: WHO’s Snub Cost ‘Millions of Lives’

Taiwan’s de facto U.N. ambassador speaks out on the early warning that could have alerted the world to COVID-19.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE O ne of Taiwan’s top diplomats charged in an interview with National Review that the impact of the coronavirus pandemic could have been significantly blunted had the world community listened to his country’s warnings from the start.

But the World Health Organization did not. And James Lee argues that his country’s exclusion from the U.N. system — something China has fought to intensify in recent years — played a role.

“Taiwan is the first country warning the WHO about the risk of the COVID virus. Regrettably our reported information did not share in the IHR — International Health Regulations — intranet system,” said …