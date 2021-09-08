NR PLUS Politics & Policy

Team Biden Puts Systemic Racism at the Center of U.S. Foreign Policy

By
U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield addresses the United Nations Security Council regarding the situation in Afghanistan at the United Nations in New York City, August 16, 2021. (Andrew Kelly/Reuters)
U.N. ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield diminishes America’s moral authority. That’s good news for China.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE P resident Biden has pledged to compete vigorously against authoritarian regimes with ambitions to reshape the international order. But a string of self-flagellating comments by Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield and Secretary of State Antony Blinken on race in America only does favors for rivals such as Beijing and Moscow.

On Wednesday, Thomas-Greenfield discussed the subject while outlining the U.S. campaign to rejoin the U.N. Human Rights Council at a candidates’ forum for countries seeking a seat in this October’s election.

“Systemic racism, regular targeting of the LGBTQIA+ community, and persistent discrimination against religious minorities, people with disabilities, indigenous people, and women

To Read the Full Story
