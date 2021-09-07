Ten Reasons to Oppose More Spending

To hear most politicians tell it, you would think there are no downsides to federal-budget expansion. But that is not the case.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE D emocratic leaders in Congress are moving ahead with a $1 trillion infrastructure bill and a $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill to expand entitlements. Both bills are fiscally reckless and fund activities that are the proper responsibility of the states and private sector. To hear most politicians tell it, though, you would think there are no downsides — and only tremendous benefits — attendant to federal-budget expansion. But that is not the case.

Here are ten reasons to oppose the infrastructure and entitlement bills.

Federal OverloadWith more than 2,300 programs, the federal government is already far too large for policy-makers to oversee. As economist …