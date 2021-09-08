NR PLUS Politics & Policy

Terry McAuliffe Won’t Say Whether He’d Veto Radical Abortion Bills

Former Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe speaks at the North America’s Building Trades Unions 2019 legislative conference in Washington, D.C., April 10, 2019. (Yuri Gripas/Reuters)
The Democratic gubernatorial nominee is portraying himself as an advocate of the status quo in Virginia, but he’s backing an extreme amendment that would enshrine a right to abortion.

Richmond, Va.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I n January 2019, Virginia Democratic delegate Kathy Tran caused an uproar when she admitted that a bill she introduced to codify Roe v. Wade would allow abortion to be performed in the last moments of the ninth month of pregnancy if a single doctor asserted that the abortion was being performed to protect the mother’s mental health.

Democrat Terry McAuliffe, who served as Virginia governor from 2014 to 2018 and is now seeking another term in this fall’s gubernatorial election, initially said that he opposed Tran’s bill. Later that spring, however, he changed his mind, saying on a local radio

