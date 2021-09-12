The Billionaires’ Party

There are still friends of the ultra-wealthy in our politics. They just aren’t whom you'd imagine them to be.

'T oadies for billionaires" is how one excitable correspondent describes the Republican Party.

But nobody seems to have told the billionaires.

Politics is not based on policy, or economics, or analysis — politics is based on storytelling, and we typically are far more committed to our stories than to any other aspect of our political lives. (Oh, no, not you! You’re an enlightened philosopher–king. But that other guy. . . .) We stick with our stories even when the facts on the ground have changed.

The Republican Party was, for a long time, the business party. Sometimes, that manifested itself in a principled commitment …