The California Recall’s Lesson for Republicans

Beware the stolen-election narrative.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T here will be much punditry in the next few days seeking to explain the California recall results. Gavin Newsom himself has already claimed the results vindicate his “science-based” response to the pandemic. Leftist commentators have claimed that national star power such as Elizabeth Warren and President Joe Biden helped reverse the momentum. Of course, a fringe element is surely going to go down the voter-fraud path. But there is a cleaner explanation available for those who want to learn a vital lesson from this experience: The stolen-election narrative about 2020 is a toxic narrative for the future of the Republican …