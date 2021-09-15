NR PLUS Elections

The California Recall’s Lesson for Republicans

Supporters gather as gubernatorial recall candidate Larry Elder campaigns in the recall election of Governor Gavin Newsom in Monterey Park, Calif., September 13, 2021. (Mike Blake/Reuters)
Beware the stolen-election narrative.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T here will be much punditry in the next few days seeking to explain the California recall results. Gavin Newsom himself has already claimed the results vindicate his “science-based” response to the pandemic. Leftist commentators have claimed that national star power such as Elizabeth Warren and President Joe Biden helped reverse the momentum. Of course, a fringe element is surely going to go down the voter-fraud path. But there is a cleaner explanation available for those who want to learn a vital lesson from this experience: The stolen-election narrative about 2020 is a toxic narrative for the future of the Republican

