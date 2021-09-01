The Crumbling Justification for Vaccine Passports

New findings are weakening the rationale for segregating people based on their vaccination status.

Should we have a medical backstage pass to access normal life? Let's follow Denmark and ditch this idea, rather than France, which is embracing it and reaping a whirlwind of protest and dissension.

Some U.S. cities such as New York and Honolulu have begun implementing vaccine-passport systems. Iowa is trying one as well. Major outlets are running stories hoping that Big Tech companies such as Google and Apple can provide a verifiable system.

A number of other countries have introduced them as well. France’s is the most strict — public transport, and all restaurants, cafes, and theaters are required to accept only …