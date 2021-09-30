The Democrats’ Tax-Hike Proposal Would Shatter Biden’s $400K No-New-Taxes Pledge

Biden is already breaking his promise not to raise taxes on the middle class.

As Congress debates the Democrats' multitrillion-dollar spending proposals and attendant tax hikes, President Biden is falling back on his old campaign talking points.

“Our Build Back Better Agenda will cut taxes for the middle class, lower costs for working families, create more jobs, and sustain economic growth for years to come,” the president tweeted Sunday. “And the most important part? No one making under $400,000 will pay a penny more in taxes.” (Emphasis mine).

He is renewing a familiar promise, having campaigned extensively on the fact that working and middle-class Americans would not see any tax increases under the Biden administration. Yet, …