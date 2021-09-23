The Eastman Memo Is a Tragedy of Errors

Not all of the Trump legal adviser's arguments challenging the election results are unserious, but all of them are wrong, several in multiple ways.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he Republican Party and the conservative movement would both be best served by moving on from Donald Trump, the 2020 election controversies, and the January 6 Capitol riot. Unfortunately, Trump is not eager to go away, a faction of his hard-core supporters still care deeply about defending stolen-election theories, and some of them are agitated about the January 6 prosecutions.

Moreover, Democrats and their allies in the media and the pundit class are — for fairly obvious reasons — far more interested in talking about Trump, the 2020 election, and January 6 than in talking about the current government of the …