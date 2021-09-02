The End Roe Deserves?

In a roundabout way that seems only fitting, Texas’s ‘heartbeat bill’ strikes at the ever-more-complex legal sophistry underpinning the constitutional ‘right’ to abortion.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE M y local NPR and PBS radio affiliate, KERA, is a pretty reliable font of bad journalism: First, there was that breathless report about Chicago’s being ravaged by gangsters armed with explosive bullets, which do not actually exist, and now comes a report about Texas’s new abortion law that gets it almost precisely wrong.

KERA claims, falsely, that the Texas law empowers random people to sue women for procuring abortions. In fact, the law is designed to expose not the women seeking abortions but almost everybody else involved in the procedure to civil liability. On this, you need not take my word …