The Ghosts of Ingmar Bergman

Bergman Island plays lightly with the master’s spirit and style.

A film about people sitting around obsessing over Ingmar Bergman may sound less than scintillating, but I'd rate Bergman Island a considerable improvement over most Ingmar Bergman movies. (Exceptions: Fanny and Alexander and Smiles of a Summer Night, his two most uncharacteristic efforts.)

The latest from French writer-director Mia Hansen-Løve, Bergman Island — which will show at the New York Film Festival ahead of an October 15 theatrical release — is a movie-within-a-movie with a resolution that raises more questions than it answers. So: classic art-house ambiguity that leaves the audience to suss out exactly what has happened, although the possibilities …