The Hunter Biden Email Cover-Up Is a Scandal

Yes, a new book says, Joe Biden was involved in his son’s shady international business deals.

The Hunter Biden email cover-up may not be the most contemptible example of the modern political media's corruption, but it is probably the most demonstrable.

Politico reports today that Ben Schreckinger’s new book, The Bidens: Inside the First Family’s Fifty-Year Rise to Power, corroborates much of the New York Post’s pre-election reporting on Hunter Biden’s emails. Two of them stick out: The first is a 2015 missive from a Ukrainian businessman thanking Hunter for the chance to meet Joe Biden — then, still vice president. The second is a 2017 email in which a proposed equity breakdown of a venture with …