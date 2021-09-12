The Myth of the Red Pill

Be skeptical of the ‘Neo’ conservatives who believe in the false supremacy of their digital worlds.

Earlier this week, we got a trailer for this December's The Matrix: Resurrections, a sequel in the franchise started by 1999's The Matrix. The first movie's basic premise — reality is an illusion malevolently forced on us from which we need to be liberated — as well as its action and special effects have helped it earn an enduring place in popular culture. As has its idea of a "red pill," offered to main character Neo early in the film to escape the illusion:

You take the blue pill and the story ends. You wake in your bed and believe whatever

…