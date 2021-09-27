The Party of Misgovernment

The media have the whip hand over Democrats, and the results are a horror.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE N ot long ago the Democrats flattered themselves as “the party of government.” The implication was that Democrats, because they believed in using the government, were naturally more capable of manning the actual beast itself. Although it was never implied directly, you could add the fact that because most of the many millions who work for the executive branch are themselves Democrats in sentiment and orientation, Democrats would be more natural leaders. And, to be perfectly honest, there was at least a little credibility to the claim, once we saw Donald Trump in office and saw how elected and unelected Democrats …