The Problem with Our Mourner in Chief

Joe Biden has suffered great loss, but whether he has empathy is an open question.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE F or nearly 15 years, President Biden has leaned heavily on discussing family tragedy even when it has only the most tenuous, or even nonexistent, connection to the subject at hand. In 2007, for instance, during his second failed run at the presidency, Biden was asked a question about negative campaigning in Iowa and responded by talking about how his first wife, Neilia, and first daughter, Naomi, were killed in a pre-Christmas 1972 car crash. He also embellished the story in two ways: He claimed falsely that the driver of the truck in the accident “drank his lunch instead of eating …