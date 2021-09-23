The Question Biden Needs to Answer

There are missing pieces in the narrative concerning the lead-up to the tragic drone strike in Kabul.

W henever something awful happens in our government, there is a kind of informal competition among columnists to be the first to write: "What did the president know, and when did he know it?"

It is a tedious cliché. But the matter of the Kabul drone strike in which U.S. forces killed ten innocent civilians — including an aid worker and seven children — raises precisely that question. Joe Biden as commander in chief bears some general culpability for this slaughter — but if he was leaning on his underlings to put some bodies into body bags in order to grease the …