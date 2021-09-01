The Texas Heartbeat Bill Is a Preview of a Post-Roe World

Abortion-rights advocates are outraged at this tiny preview of a United States where courts are no longer de-facto defenders of unlimited abortion.

Abortion-rights supporters are outraged today over the fact that the Texas Heartbeat Act took effect at midnight, because the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency petition from abortion providers demanding that the Court block the law. The bipartisan statute prevents state officials from enforcing the law and instead grants private citizens the right to sue someone who helps a woman obtain an abortion, including the abortionist.

On Bench Memos yesterday afternoon, Ed Whelan had an excellent summary of the bill and the legal challenge, in which he makes the important point that the abortion providers challenging the statute …