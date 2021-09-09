The ‘Women’s Rights’ Movement Goes Woke

Abortion-rights advocates have relinquished the word ‘woman’ out of deference to gender ideologues.

Since its inception, the legal-abortion movement has centered its argument on a key political narrative: The right to abortion is essential for women's freedom and flourishing. Legal abortion is a woman's right, and its restriction is an assault on women.

For decades, this assertion has bolstered their rhetoric. In recent years, though, the argument been considerably muddied by the rising influence of left-wing gender ideologues. According to gender ideology, after all, there’s not really any such thing as a woman — so how could abortion be a matter of women’s rights?

In the world of transgender activism, sex isn’t binary, and one’s …