Titian’s Six Mythological Paintings: The Show of the Year

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T itian: Women, Myth & Power is the new exhibition at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston. My advice is to run, not walk, to the phone, to your computer, to Western Union, to your local purveyor of smoke signals to get your tickets. That is, if you want to enrich your eyes with the most sublime color, channel the splendor of the court of Philip II, or simply tell your friends you’ve seen what I’m sure will be the most important show of the year. Let those without your foresight, alacrity, and good taste cry in their thin, cold …
At Boston’s Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, we see that Titian is indeed ‘the wonder of the world who transforms nature into art.’
To Read the Full Story
