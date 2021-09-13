NR PLUS Politics & Policy

Top Dem Blocked Push to Punish Chinese Disinformation Efforts

Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-NY), chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, arrives before a hearing with U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield on the Biden Administration’s priorities for engagement with the United Nations on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., June 16, 2021. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)
House Foreign Affairs Committee chairman Gregory Meeks appears to be thwarting Republican proposals to combat China’s malign influence on our shores. Why?

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE H ouse Foreign Affairs Committee chairman Gregory Meeks (D., N.Y.) quietly blocked an attempt late last month to place sanctions on the United Front Work Department (UFWD), a bureau that oversees the Chinese Communist Party’s foreign-influence network, Republican officials tell National Review.

In recent years, alarm about the UFWD’s efforts to influence how Western democracies view China has grown. Last year, a report by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute warned that the lack of publicly available information about the United Front network — which comprises the UFWD and other affiliated entities and individuals working to influence foreign opinions of China — has led

