Trump’s Legacy Comes into Focus 

By
Then-President Donald Trump applauds U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett after she took her oath of office to serve on the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., October 26, 2020. (Tom Brenner/Reuters)
The daily dramas of that era will fade away in time; the administration’s lasting mark is elsewhere.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE S hould Donald Trump’s political career be finished, what will be the takeaways from his administration? I’d argue that what reporters have many times described as a nonstop bombardment of exciting news was in fact a relatively uneventful period.

Why, yes, I have heard that there’s a pandemic on. It is the major event of the Trump era, but it had very little to do with Trump.

Look at our close cousins, the U.K. Does anyone seriously believe that Americans would have tolerated its level of lockdown restrictions? At several points, you could be fined $300 for leaving home “without a good reason.”

